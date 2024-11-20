PNP: P1.8-M reward given to informants

Several informants received P1.825 million for their key contributions to the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) operations against the most wanted criminals in the country.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil on Wednesday said the tips from the informants have resulted in the successful apprehension of nine most wanted individuals highly involved in heinous crimes such as murder, rape, homicide, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The PNP’s Intelligence unit handed over the monetary rewards to the informants in a ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Claimants were asked to take precautionary measures to protect their identities by wearing masks and proper attire during the awarding ceremony.

Marbil said that the captured criminals, who had long evaded justice, are now facing legal proceedings.

“This marks a significant step forward in the PNP’s campaign against criminality,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of community collaboration in implementing law enforcement.

“This reward program reflects our unwavering dedication ensuring a safer Philippines. By recognizing the bravery and vigilance of these informants, we also highlight the crucial role of citizen participation in combating criminality,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief rallied for a more secure and peaceful society, adding that the PNP’s monetary reward system is a key component of the police force’s strategy “to encourage public involvement in addressing security-related threats, serving as both an incentive and a testament to the vital partnership between law enforcement and the community.”