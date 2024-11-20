PNP finalizes ‘recalibrated, human-rights-based’ anti-drug roadmap

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday announced it is finalizing the recalibrated Anti-Illegal Drug Campaign Roadmap 2024-2028.

In a statement, PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said the roadmap serves as a strategic plan to enhance efforts against illegal drugs while maintaining humane and rights-based approaches in various operations.

“This roadmap draws on the hard-earned lessons from the past, acknowledging the sacrifices of thousands of police officers who bore the brunt of enforcement efforts, many of whom demonstrated unparalleled heroism in the line of duty,” Marbil noted.

He added that the roadmap reflects the Marcos administration’s commitment to a “bloodless and community-oriented” war on drugs campaign.

“This roadmap is a testament to our dedication to protecting lives and upholding human dignity. It honors the heroism of our police force and aims to foster a safer, drug-free Philippines,” he stressed.

The recalibrated plan outlines a phased approach: beginning with humane and rights-based operations, enhancing enforcement capabilities through specialized training and international collaboration, fostering robust community engagement, scaling successful programs, and ultimately achieving a fully integrated law enforcement system designed to streamline national and local cooperation while maintaining public trust.

The plan is being developed by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) under the direction and guidance of the concerned PNP directorates.

“This roadmap embodies a clear, strategic direction that aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for a humane and effective approach to solving the drug problem,” Marbil said.

“The mission is clear: to conduct intensified operations, ensure successful prosecution, and foster public awareness on the harmful effects of drugs in close partnership with our communities," he added.

Marbil also noted that the campaign is "not merely a policing effort but a holistic approach" toward the government’s goal of achieving a drug-free Philippines by 2030.