Players demand return of WHS.ph

A growing number of golfers are petitioning the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) to reinstate WHS.ph as the official golf handicapping provider, citing several ongoing issues with the new system.

The petition, which has gained traction online, calls for a reversal of the recent switch, arguing that the new provider has failed to meet expectations and has caused significant disruption to the player experience.

Despite promises of a world-class system and a seamless transition, the current provider has faced sharp criticism for a range of problems that are complicating golf participation across the country. These include:

• Lack of historical handicap data: Players, team captains, and tournament organizers no longer have access to past handicap records, making it difficult to track progress or compare performances.

• No automated course handicap calculations: The absence of automated course handicap calculations for various courses and tee setups has created unnecessary complications for golfers planning to compete.

• Enrollment challenges for NOMADS members: Many NOMADS members, who are not affiliated with clubs, have reported difficulties enrolling in the new system, leaving some without valid handicaps and excluded from competitions.

• Difficulty organizing player groups: Tournament organizers and team captains are unable to easily create player groups with access to current and historical handicap indexes, causing delays in event organization.

• Slow or no response to customer inquiries: Many golfers have complained about significant delays in receiving responses to their queries, or no response at all, further adding to frustration.

• Poor user experience: The new system’s interface has been widely criticized as cumbersome and difficult to navigate, making it less accessible for users.

In response to these issues, players are calling for NGAP to bring back WHS.ph, the previous provider, which had built a reputation for reliability, user-friendliness, and adherence to World Handicap System (WHS) guidelines. Golfers say WHS.ph was an efficient and trusted service that allowed them to easily track handicaps and compete fairly.

“We need a system that works,” said one frustrated golfer. “WHS.ph provided that, and we’re asking NGAP to bring them back.”

The call for change reflects broader concerns about the integrity of the sport, with many golfers arguing that the current system compromises fairness and transparency.

As the debate continues, players hope NGAP will reconsider its decision and restore a system that they believe best serves the interests of the golfing community.

The petition can be found here https://chng.it/2vPQkKG5fV.