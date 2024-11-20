Pirates aim to slay ghost of Cuneta

Slaying the ghost of the Cuneta Astrodome will be the order of battle when Lyceum of the Philippines University troops to the Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

Pirates coach Gilbert Malabanan said they are pumped up and extra motivated to face topseed Mapua University in the Final Four on Saturday at the same venue where they suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in school history.

The last time the Pirates played at the Cuneta Astrodome was in 2019 when they were still under Topex Robinson, now the head coach of De La Salle University.

Bannered by Jayvee and Jaycee Marcelino, Mike Harry Nzeusseu, and Enoch Valdez, the Pirates finished the elimination round as the second seed with a 13-5 win-loss record, putting them one win away from reaching the finals for the third straight time.

But Lyceum ran into a powerhouse Letran College squad with the scrappy crew of future Philippine Basketball Association players like Jerrick Balanza, Rey Nambatac and Fran Yu running the show.

The Knights eliminated the Pirates, 92-88, at the very same Pasay City venue before eventually dethroning San Beda University in the finals.

Malabanan said they waited for five long years to make it back to the Final Four and gain the chance to play at the Cuneta Astrodome anew with pride, glory and the title at stake.

“I feel grateful and excited for our game on Saturday. I can only promise a great game between Lyceum and Mapua especially since we’re neighbors here in Intramuros,” said Malabanan, who was Robinson’s chief deputy during that dramatic 2019 setback.

“I’m very thankful to Coach Topex. I love that guy and he trusted me to be the head coach of this team. I am just repaying the trust they gave me and the good thing is that we were able to bring the school to the Final Four three times.”

Lyceum finished the elimination round at fourth place with a 10-8 record and after losing to Mapua, 68-69, in the second round last 29 October, Malabanan said they need to stay sharp if they want to force a do-or-die game.

Should the Pirates succeed, the rubber match will be held on Wednesday, 27 November, also at the same venue.

“That game was close but that’s what we want to remind our players. We have to lessen our turnovers and be disciplined offensively and defensively,” Malabanan said.

John Barba said he hopes his memorable experience playing at the Cuneta Astrodome when he was still in the juniors division would help the Pirates pull off a stunning upset.