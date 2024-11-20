PGT, LPGT stars chase TCC titles

In a departure from traditional stroke play, the country’s top professional golfers and rising stars are set to battle it out in a high-stakes knockout format at the ICTSI The Country Club (TCC) Match Play Invitational, which unwraps next Wednesday at the TCC in Laguna.

The four-day event will showcase the finest players from the recently concluded 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) and Ladies PGT, headlined by Tony Lascuña and Harmie Constantino.

Both players emerged as the Order of Merit (OOM) champions, solidifying their positions as the players to watch in this head-to-head competition.

The switch to match play introduces a fresh dynamic, where head-to-head clashes demand strategic brilliance, mental resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure, ensuring an intense and unpredictable tournament.

On the men’s side, which stakes a total prize fund of P2 million, Lascuña leads the charge as the No. 1 seed. At 54, the Davaoeño remains a force to be reckoned with, but he will need to draw on every ounce of experience to fend off challenges from younger and equally determined competitors.

His first-round opponent, No. 32 Rico Depilo, might seem an underdog on paper, but rankings often mean little in the unpredictable landscape of match play.

No. 2 Angelo Que and third seed Reymon Jaraula also face their own challenges, with the former taking on No. 31 Elee Bisera, and the latter clashing with No. 30 Jerson Balasabas. The head-to-head format ensures that every match could be an upset, and no player can afford to underestimate their opponent.

On the women’s side, offering P1.5 million in total prizes, Constantino enters the tournament with high expectations, fresh off a dominant performance in the Ladies PGT.

Her impressive four-leg title run secured her the top seed, but match play introduces a different kind of pressure. She faces No. 16 Kayla Nocum in the opening round, a match where composure will be key.

Defending champion Mikha Fortuna, seeded sixth, faces an intriguing matchup against Jiwon Lee, the player who narrowly edged her out in a stroke play event earlier this year. Fortuna’s experience in last year’s commanding 7&5 victory over Laurea Duque will be tested as she seeks to reclaim her title.