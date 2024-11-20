PCG-Davao slates inter-agency maritime capability drill

Davao City — The Philippine Coast Guard-Davao (PCG-Davao) will hold an Inter-Agency Maritime Capability Exercise (IAMCE) on 21 to 23 November.

The IAMCE is to show the security competence of PCG-Davao in coordination with the Davao City Police District, Philippine Navy, 10 Infantry Division and other National Security Agencies, Cmdr. Angel Tobias, spokesperson of the PCG-Davao, said at the weekly Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Forum on Wednesday.

Tobias said the activity will open at the Sasa Headquarters of PCG-Davao while the culmination on 23 November will be at the Panacan Pier.

He further added that the activity on 23 November will involve at the Panacan Pier on towards the vicinity waters in Daliao, Toril.

“We will be having a search and rescue operation, law enforcement action and others such as at the Vessel Boarding Search and Seizure performances,” Tobias said.

The activity aims to enhance the PCG-Davao’s continuing program on shore safety.