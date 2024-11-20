Paskong Pinoy: Filinvest malls bring the magic of Filipino Christmas traditions

Filinvest Malls is lighting up the holidays with Paskong Pinoy, a celebration that highlights the heartwarming traditions and vibrant culture of Filipino Christmas. Across its branches in Alabang, Bacoor, Tagaytay, Cebu, and Dumaguete, mall-goers can immerse themselves in festive tree-lighting ceremonies, engaging activities, and holiday performances, making every visit memorable for families and communities alike.
Celebrating Filipino Traditions with Community Spirit
Christmas is the most anticipated season in the Philippines, alive with our unique brand of holiday cheer,” said Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head at Filinvest Malls. The malls, including Festival Mall Alabang, Main Square Bacoor, Fora Mall Tagaytay, IL Corso Cebu, and Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, are not just shopping hubs but also centers for entertainment and cultural appreciation.
The Paskong Pinoy celebration combines stunning decorations with interactive activities that delight visitors of all ages, ensuring that each event embodies the spirit of Filipino togetherness.
A Festive Lineup Across the Country
- Fora Mall, Tagaytay: Features a grand fireworks display (7 Dec), cosplay fairs (14-15 Dec), caroling (13 and 20 Dec), and a magical meet-and-greet with Santa on Christmas Day.
- Main Square Bacoor: Started with a joyful Santa meet-and-greet and gift-giving activity, continuing with hassle-free shopping and dining options for holiday convenience.
- Filinvest Malls Dumaguete: Opened with its first tree-lighting ceremony and OPM band Mayonnaise’s performance. Weekly bazaars, carolers, and Santa meet-and-greets round out the festivities.
- Festival Mall, Alabang: Offers exclusive holiday sales, performances like the Don Bosco Children’s Serenata, and exciting prizes, including stays at Quest Hotel Tagaytay.
- IL Corso Cebu: Hosts a Christmas tree-lighting event (29 Nov), The Itchyworms live performance, yoga and CrossFit sessions, and outlet shopping at newly opened stores like Levi’s, Skechers, and Puma.
ABOUT FILINVEST MALLS
Filinvest Malls is a group of malls that offers a wide range of shopping, dining and leisure options for varied lifestyles - from regional shopping centers to community malls. These Filinvest Malls are Festival Mall in Alabang, Main Square in Bacoor, Fora in Tagaytay, IL Corso in Cebu and Filinvest Malls in Dumaguete. In today’s norm, Filinvest Malls brings together a redefined lifestyle of safety, comfort and ease to the communities where they are located.
To know more, visit: www.filinvestlifemalls.com.
Filinvest Malls’ Paskong Pinoy is a heartfelt homage to the traditions and unity that define Filipino Christmas. From holiday sales to dazzling fireworks displays, each destination offers an unforgettable experience for families to create cherished holiday memories.
Follow Filinvest Malls’ social media pages for updates on events as we #CelebrateChristmasMoments.