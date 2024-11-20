SUBSCRIBE NOW
Paskong Pinoy: Filinvest malls bring the magic of Filipino Christmas traditions

Festival Mall’s Water Garden Christmas Lights shine bright, spreading holiday cheer!
Published on

Filinvest Malls is lighting up the holidays with Paskong Pinoy, a celebration that highlights the heartwarming traditions and vibrant culture of Filipino Christmas. Across its branches in Alabang, Bacoor, Tagaytay, Cebu, and Dumaguete, mall-goers can immerse themselves in festive tree-lighting ceremonies, engaging activities, and holiday performances, making every visit memorable for families and communities alike.  

Celebrating Filipino Traditions with Community Spirit

Christmas is the most anticipated season in the Philippines, alive with our unique brand of holiday cheer,” said Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head at Filinvest Malls. The malls, including Festival Mall Alabang, Main Square Bacoor, Fora Mall Tagaytay, IL Corso Cebu, and Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, are not just shopping hubs but also centers for entertainment and cultural appreciation.  

Children on stage
The Paskong Pinoy celebration combines stunning decorations with interactive activities that delight visitors of all ages, ensuring that each event embodies the spirit of Filipino togetherness.  

A Festive Lineup Across the Country

- Fora Mall, Tagaytay: Features a grand fireworks display (7 Dec), cosplay fairs (14-15 Dec), caroling (13 and 20 Dec), and a magical meet-and-greet with Santa on Christmas Day.  

Fora Mall’s Christmas Tree dazzles, bringing festive cheer and holiday magic to Tagaytay.
- Main Square Bacoor: Started with a joyful Santa meet-and-greet and gift-giving activity, continuing with hassle-free shopping and dining options for holiday convenience.  

Filinvest Malls Gift Giving: Hemophilia Advocates Philippines (HAP), Social Services Department of Muntinlupa City and Down Syndrome Association Philippines Inc. (DSAPI).
- Filinvest Malls Dumaguete: Opened with its first tree-lighting ceremony and OPM band Mayonnaise’s performance. Weekly bazaars, carolers, and Santa meet-and-greets round out the festivities.  

A grand opening salvo from Dumaguete’s Sandurot Festival Dancers at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete.
The 1st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, graced by Mayor Remollo and Filinvest Executives, marks the start of a festive season.
- Festival Mall, Alabang: Offers exclusive holiday sales, performances like the Don Bosco Children’s Serenata, and exciting prizes, including stays at Quest Hotel Tagaytay.  

The magic of the season begins as Festival Mall’s Christmas Tree is lit, spreading holiday cheer to all!
- IL Corso Cebu: Hosts a Christmas tree-lighting event (29 Nov), The Itchyworms live performance, yoga and CrossFit sessions, and outlet shopping at newly opened stores like Levi’s, Skechers, and Puma.  

IL Corso’s Christmas Tree shines bright, ushering in the season with newly opened outlet shopping and exciting dining options.
ABOUT FILINVEST MALLS 

Filinvest Malls is a group of malls that offers a wide range of shopping, dining and leisure options for varied lifestyles - from regional shopping centers to community malls. These Filinvest Malls are Festival Mall in Alabang, Main Square in Bacoor, Fora in Tagaytay, IL Corso in Cebu and Filinvest Malls in Dumaguete. In today’s norm, Filinvest Malls brings together a redefined lifestyle of safety, comfort and ease to the communities where they are located. 

To know more, visit: www.filinvestlifemalls.com

Filinvest Malls’ Paskong Pinoy is a heartfelt homage to the traditions and unity that define Filipino Christmas. From holiday sales to dazzling fireworks displays, each destination offers an unforgettable experience for families to create cherished holiday memories.

