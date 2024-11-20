Paskong Pinoy: Filinvest malls bring the magic of Filipino Christmas traditions

Filinvest Malls is lighting up the holidays with Paskong Pinoy, a celebration that highlights the heartwarming traditions and vibrant culture of Filipino Christmas. Across its branches in Alabang, Bacoor, Tagaytay, Cebu, and Dumaguete, mall-goers can immerse themselves in festive tree-lighting ceremonies, engaging activities, and holiday performances, making every visit memorable for families and communities alike.

Celebrating Filipino Traditions with Community Spirit

Christmas is the most anticipated season in the Philippines, alive with our unique brand of holiday cheer,” said Mitch Dumlao, First Vice President and Retail Business Unit Head at Filinvest Malls. The malls, including Festival Mall Alabang, Main Square Bacoor, Fora Mall Tagaytay, IL Corso Cebu, and Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, are not just shopping hubs but also centers for entertainment and cultural appreciation.