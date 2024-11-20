P1.8M in informant rewards led to wanted criminal captures

Several informants received P1.825 million for their key contributions to the Philippine National Police's (PNP) operations against the most wanted criminals in the country.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil on Wednesday said the tips from the informants resulted in the successful apprehension of nine most wanted individuals involved in heinous crimes such as murder, rape, homicide, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The PNP’s Intelligence Unit handed over the monetary rewards to the informants in a ceremony on 15 November at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Claimants were asked to take precautionary measures to protect their identities by wearing masks and proper attire during the awarding ceremony.

Marbil noted that the captured criminals, who had long evaded justice, are now facing legal proceedings.

“This marks a significant step forward in the PNP's campaign against criminality,” he added.

Marbil also stressed the importance of community collaboration in implementing law enforcement within communities.

“This reward program reflects our unwavering dedication to ensuring a safer Philippines. By recognizing the bravery and vigilance of these informants, we also highlight the crucial role of citizen participation in combating criminality,” he said.

The PNP chief called for collective efforts toward a more secure and peaceful society.

Marbil said the PNP's monetary reward system is a key component of the police force’s strategy “to encourage public involvement in addressing security-related threats, serving as both an incentive and a testament to the vital partnership between law enforcement and the community.”