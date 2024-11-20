More Filipinos pursuing higher ed in the US

The number of Filipino students pursuing higher education in the United States reached a 15-year high, with 4,100 Filipinos enrolled during the 2023-2024 academic year, according to the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange. This marks a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year and the first time in over a decade that the figure surpassed 4,000.

Of these students, 2,074 pursued undergraduate studies, reflecting a nearly 17 percent rise compared to the prior year.

“This growth highlights the strong educational ties between the Philippines and the United States," U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Marykay Carlson said. “More and more Filipinos are choosing to study in U.S. colleges and universities for their world-class teaching and research opportunities, extracurricular activities, internships, and the chance to live independently in a culturally and geographically diverse country.”

Globally, the United States welcomed a record 1.13 million international students during the same period, a 7 percent increase.

The EducationUSA Philippines office remains a vital resource for Filipinos exploring study opportunities in the U.S., offering free advising sessions, workshops, and information on financial aid.

“From helping students choose the right institution to understanding the application process and exploring financial aid options, EducationUSA Philippines is there every step of the way,” Ambassador Carlson added.

As part of International Education Week, EducationUSA and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation will host a free virtual graduate studies fair featuring 50 US universities on 21 November at 8:00 PM via Zoom. Interested participants are invited to register here.

EducationUSA will also hold its next monthly virtual advising sessions for undergraduate and graduate studies on 30 November. Registration is open here.

For more information about studying in the United States and the upcoming International Education Week-related events, please visit https://www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines/ or email manila@educationusa.org.