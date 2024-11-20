MOHS acquires majority stake in Remed Pharma

MOHS Analytics has acquired majority ownership of Remed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a research-driven company established in 2002 by pharmaceutical industry leader Remedios A. Rivera. The acquisition aligns with MOHS’s vertical integration strategy to strengthen its flagship healthcare and wellness business.

Remed Pharmaceuticals boasts a portfolio of over 20 brands across four categories—vitacare, respicare, pediacare, and gastrocare—distributed through 4,500 outlets nationwide. The company has achieved leadership in several pharmaceutical categories and plans to launch five new brands in the coming months.

MOHS, a world-class medical diagnostic and IT company, focuses on making healthcare solutions accessible to Filipinos. This acquisition follows MOHS’s earlier purchase of a controlling stake in Zenfro Corp., a distribution firm with a strong network in South Greater Manila. Both acquisitions support MOHS’s five-year roadmap to become a fully integrated health and wellness leader in the Philippines.

“Vertical integration of our health care business allows MOHS to better control costs to make our products more affordable and our business more sustainable,” said MOHS Chairman and CEO Michael B. Hortaleza. He emphasized that these strategic moves align with the Philippine Government’s Universal Health Care thrust and the emphasis on primary and preventive healthcare.

“Our acquisitions this year follow our strategy of engaging in businesses that add value to Philippine society, by making a wide range of affordable healthcare products accessible to Filipinos nationwide. This is in line with the Philippine Government’s thrust of Universal Health Care and emphasis on primary and preventative health care. Remed’s strategic partnership with MOHS will enable synergies as the strengths of both companies complement each other,” said Remedios A. Rivera, Remed chairman and president.

MOHS has diversified from affordable test kits introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic into healthcare software, technologies, and innovative point-of-care systems. The acquisition of Remed strengthens its position in the healthcare sector.

“With our professional operations and automated systems, we can fully realize these synergies,” added Dr. Kenji M. Asano Jr., MOHS Senior Vice President and Group CFO.

This partnership marks a significant step toward MOHS’s vision of making affordable healthcare accessible to Filipinos nationwide.