Missile misses vessel near Yemen

A missile narrowly missed a vessel traveling through the Red Sea late on Sunday night, 17 November, in what was believed to be an attempted attack.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred 25 nautical miles west of Al Mukha, Yemen.

The suspected perpetrators, Houthi rebels, have been escalating their assaults on ships in this key waterway, which facilitates over $1 trillion in annual global trade, amid heightened tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While the ship’s identity and ownership were not disclosed, the UKMTO noted that the vessel’s captain reported seeing a missile impact close to the ship as it sailed near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack.

No Filipinos were reported aboard the vessel, which has since resumed its journey to its next destination.

This incident follows a separate Houthi attack on 11 November, when the rebels targeted two US Navy warships with drones and missiles, both of which were intercepted.

Since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October of last year, Houthi forces have attacked over 90 merchant vessels.

The situation remains tense a year after the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader, a ship with 17 Filipino crew members, an incident that underscores the ongoing risks in the region.