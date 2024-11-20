Mayor Keon hails approval of Laoag’s 2025 budget, regional recognition

Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon expressed gratitude to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for approving the city’s 2025 Executive Budget during its 117th Regular Session yesterday afternoon. The approval came during the budget’s third and final reading, with the mayor acknowledging the pivotal role of each council member in ensuring the city’s programs and projects can proceed as planned.

“I wish to thank each and every member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod for approving the 2025 Executive Budget. This will allow us to implement programs and projects that will benefit our city and our kailian,” Mayor Keon stated.

Reflecting on the irony of the moment, he noted that during the 2019 and 2022 elections, the Sangguniang Panlungsod had disapproved the proposed budget, which led to a re-enacted budget for those years.

The approval follows a series of recognitions for Laoag City. Yesterday morning, Mayor Keon personally drove to San Juan, La Union, to accept the SubayBAYANI Award, where Laoag was named the top-performing city in Region 1. This recent accolade adds to the city’s earlier achievement of receiving the Seal of Good Local Governance.

“The approval of the 2025 Executive Budget, alongside these recognitions, is an indication that Laoag City is moving in the right direction,” Mayor Keon emphasized. “These achievements are a reflection of the collaborative effort of all city government departments, national government agencies, the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and all barangays in the city.”

The mayor concluded his message with a hopeful tone, underscoring his administration’s commitment to public service: “Aramid ti pakakitaan, Apo!”