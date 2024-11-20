Mary Jane Veloso is coming home

After more than a decade of incarceration, and back-to-back diplomatic negotiations, convicted overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso is finally coming home.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced that Veloso will be transferred from Indonesia to the Philippines.

“After over a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines,” he said.

“Mary Jane’s story resonates with many — a mother trapped in the grip of poverty who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life. While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances,” Marcos said.

Veloso was imprisoned in Indonesia in 2010 on drug trafficking charges. She was caught in Yogyakarta carrying 2.6 kilos of heroin. In 2015, she was meted out a death sentence.

The Philippine government appealed on her behalf, and Veloso asserted her innocence, claiming she was tricked into carrying the drugs and was a victim of human trafficking in the Philippines.

At the time, then Indonesian President Joko Widodo granted her a “reprieve” from execution as Veloso was a key witness in an illegal recruitment and trafficking case in the Philippines.

Veloso’s alleged recruiters, Julius Lacanilao and Cristina Sergio, faced human trafficking and large-scale illegal recruitment cases in a Regional Trial Court in Nueva Ecija. They were found guilty of illegal recruitment but their human trafficking case is still pending.

Nothing in return

For his part, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the DFA is discussing with the Indonesian government the terms of Veloso’s transfer. Indonesia has asked the Philippines to submit a formal letter requesting Veloso’s transfer to the Philippines.

De Vega said the Indonesians did not ask for anything in return for Veloso’s transfer.

“The Indonesians have not requested any payback, any quid pro quo. May I clarify, this is not in return for anything,” he said.

However, as a member of ASEAN, De Vega noted that Indonesia may need assistance from the Philippines in the future, and Manila will be prepared to accommodate any request as a “debt of gratitude.”

Veloso to be detained on arrival

According to De Vega, Veloso will still be detained on her arrival in the Philippines.

He said one of Indonesia’s initial requests was that the original sentence issued by their courts be upheld.

“If and when she gets here, she will not immediately be released. It means we will commit to detain her until a mutual agreement is reached that she be given clemency. But, at least, she would be here,” he said.

DoJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the DoJ was studying where Veloso would be detained upon arrival. One possibility is the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City.

He said that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had tasked the National Bureau of Investigation to facilitate Veloso’s arrival and transfer to a women’s correctional facility.

While Veloso will continue to serve her sentence on Philippine soil, the Indonesian government would still have jurisdiction in terms of her sentence.

“Perhaps on a more technical term, Indonesia would retain legal custody because we are respecting their laws and jurisprudence, but physical custody will be with the Philippines,” Clavano said.

Two options

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the DFA and the DoJ will work on giving Veloso her freedom, which Indonesia is said to be open to.

De Vega said there are two possible options: one is clemency to be granted by Indonesia’s President, or clemency granted by President Marcos, with the approval of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

“It’s great that they transferring (Veloso) here. And (her release) is certainly possible, but it will be a president issuing clemency,” he said.

Not aware

Meanwhile, Veloso is reportedly unaware of her impending release.

In a televised interview, her father, Cesar Veloso, expressed his gratitude to the President.

“We are really happy, the whole family, especially Mary Jane’s children, were jumping and said ‘someone will take care of us,’ that’s what my grandchildren said. So we are very happy,” he said.

Veloso’s lawyer, Edre Olalia, welcomed the development in the case.

Olalia thanked both the Indonesian government and the Philippine government for their efforts.

“We also thank even this early the migrant and church groups and others both in the Philippines and Indonesia and all others who had not lost faith and who hoped that one day she will be home somehow,” he said.

“We acknowledge the initiative of the present Philippine authorities in pursuing this political and diplomatic arrangement,” he added.

Solons welcome dev’t

Senators on Wednesday welcomed the homecoming of Veloso.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, lauded President Marcos for his “successful diplomatic efforts that paved the way for the impending return of Filipino domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines after spending 14 years on death row in Indonesia.”

“This result is also a product of the vigorous engagement of the Department of Foreign Affairs with the government of Indonesia,” Tulfo said.

Senator Grace Poe hailed the mutual efforts of the Philippine and Indonesian governments in making Veloso’s homecoming possible.

“The welfare of our OFWs is a matter of great importance, it is incumbent upon the government agencies concerned to safeguard our migrant workers and guarantee their rights,” Poe said in a separate statement.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada commended Malacañang for facilitating the return of Veloso.

“This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of every Filipino, particularly those who find themselves in challenging circumstances abroad,” he said.