Marian Rivera is ‘Man at His Best’ Actress of the Year

With the record-breaking, highest-grossing film Rewind and the thriller hit Balota to her name, Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera has more than enough reason to be named Esquire’s 2024 Man at His Best (MAHB) “Actress of the Year.”

As Esquire Philippines presented its lineup of extraordinary Filipino men and women from various industries, the 2024 MAHB awardees were honored for their outstanding achievements in music, entertainment, politics and business.

“Thank you, Esquire, for this recognition. As said earlier, ‘This award will only be meaningful if you can inspire others,’” Rivera said in a short but heartfelt message as she received her award.

“But I’ll second that. Whether you have an award or not, all of you have the power to inspire others,” she added.

The political thriller Balota has made significant strides, not just in the film industry but also as a movement to educate the public about the intricacies of politics. Rivera’s role as Emmy, a public school teacher, saw her doing whatever it took to protect the ballots — actions that were deeply rooted in her patriotic character.