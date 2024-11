Manila Water's Tokasanga 2024

LOOK: On Wednesday, 20 November 2024, Manila Water recognized barangay desludging and environmental achievers during "Tokasanga 2024, Bayanihan para sa Malinis na Tubig at Sanitasyon." Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the event was attended by LR Manila Water Operations Group Director Joemar Emboltorio, Manila Water Chief Operating Officer for East Zone Arnold Jether Mortera, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr., Laguna Lake Development Authority Assistant General Manager Catherine Buena, MWSS Regulator Patrick Lester Ty, Manila Water East Zone Business Operations Group Director Shoebe Hazel Caong, MWSS Corporate Office Acting Deputy Administrator Patrick James Dizon, DENR-NCR Deputy Site Coordinating and Managing Officer Justice Marie Paala, MMDA FCSMO Engineer II John Eric Recacho, and MMDA FCSMO Dredge Master II Engineer Anton Flosa. Manila Water President and CEO Jocot De Dios also joined the event via Zoom. Analy Labor











