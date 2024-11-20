Lacuna rescues road mishap victim

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna administered first aid to a 67-year-old tricycle driver and his passenger after a road accident near SM Manila on Tuesday.

The mayor, who was in the area, responded to the accident scene and provided medical assistance with the help of the city’s disaster response team.

Lacuna administered first-aid medical treatment, along with members of the Medical Response Team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and the Manila Health Department (MHD), to both the driver and passenger, after they figured in an accident along Natividad Lopez Street.

It was learned that Lacuna had just come from a speaking engagement when she saw the driver sprawled on the ground.

The tricycle driver suffered injuries to his upper left body and left leg, while the 50-year-old female passenger sustained wounds to her left arm.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Lacuna commended and expressed gratitude to the MDRRMO and MHD for their quick response. She also called on the public, particularly motorists, to exercise extra caution on the road to avoid accidents.