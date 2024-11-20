Labor ministry dismisses NewJeans’ Hanni workplace harassment claims

The Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor announced on 20 November that it has dismissed allegations of workplace harassment involving Hanni, a member of the K-pop group NewJeans. The ministry clarified that Hanni does not qualify as a worker under the Labor Standards Act.

In September, fans of NewJeans filed a petition, alleging workplace bullying within Hybe, the parent company of ADOR, NewJeans’ label. However, the Seoul Western Labor Office rejected the petition, citing that Hanni’s management contract lacks the employer-employee relationship necessary for protections under the labor law.

"Hanni cannot be considered a worker under the Labor Standards Act, as the nature of her management contract does not reflect a subordinate employment relationship," the ministry stated.

In South Korea, entertainers like K-pop idols are typically classified as “exceptional entities” rather than workers. Their exclusive contracts are viewed as profit-sharing arrangements rather than traditional employment agreements, with taxes filed as business income.

The ministry further cited her lack of subordination to company regulations as a factor in its decision and referred to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that categorized entertainer contracts as civil mandate agreements.