Labor ministry dismisses NewJeans’ Hanni workplace harassment claims

New Jeans' Hanni arrives to testify at the National Assembly in Seoul on 15 October, 2024. Hanni, 20, who is Vietnamese-Australian, has spoken publicly about being bullied in the workplace, saying she overheard a manager linked to her agency's parent company instructing other idols to "ignore" her.
The Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor announced on 20 November that it has dismissed allegations of workplace harassment involving Hanni, a member of the K-pop group NewJeans. The ministry clarified that Hanni does not qualify as a worker under the Labor Standards Act.  

In September, fans of NewJeans filed a petition, alleging workplace bullying within Hybe, the parent company of ADOR, NewJeans’ label. However, the Seoul Western Labor Office rejected the petition, citing that Hanni’s management contract lacks the employer-employee relationship necessary for protections under the labor law.  

"Hanni cannot be considered a worker under the Labor Standards Act, as the nature of her management contract does not reflect a subordinate employment relationship," the ministry stated.  

In South Korea, entertainers like K-pop idols are typically classified as “exceptional entities” rather than workers. Their exclusive contracts are viewed as profit-sharing arrangements rather than traditional employment agreements, with taxes filed as business income.

The ministry further cited her lack of subordination to company regulations as a factor in its decision and referred to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that categorized entertainer contracts as civil mandate agreements.

