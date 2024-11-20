K-drama singer Ailee to marry ‘Single’s Inferno’ star Choi Si-hoon in April

Singer of K-drama theme songs, Ailee, 35, famous for ballads such as “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow” from Goblin and “Goodbye My Love” from Fated to Love You, is set to marry actor-turned-entrepreneur Choi Si-hoon, 32, who gained popularity through Netflix’s Single’s Inferno. The couple will tie the knot on 20 April 2025, as announced by Ailee’s agency, A2Z Entertainment, on Tuesday.

“After being introduced by a mutual acquaintance, the couple has been dating for about a year. With deep love and trust, they decided to tie the knot,” the agency said in a statement. “Both families have blessed their decision, and we would like to thank fans for their support and warm wishes following the announcement of their relationship.”

Ailee’s passion for her career remains unwavering, according to A2Z. Since her 2012 debut, when she first captured hearts with songs like “Heaven,” she has dedicated herself to repaying fans’ love. As she prepares for her wedding, Ailee will continue to engage with performances, album releases, and broadcasts, planning to bring even greater maturity to her music after marriage.

Reaching out to her fans, Ailee reflected on her journey in a heartfelt message posted on her fan cafe.

“At the young age of 22, I moved to Korea alone, away from my family, to pursue music. Thanks to your love and support, I was able to adapt and thrive in Korea without feeling lonely,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude, she said, “The bright, energetic version of me that you nurtured has grown into who I am today. I’ve now met someone with whom I can share this love and have decided to marry.”

Ailee shared that Choi has been her pillar, giving her the care and understanding she needs, inspiring her to embark on a new chapter.

“I will work even harder than before to grow as a person and live my life to the fullest. Please continue to cheer for us as we embark on this new journey together, and we will strive to live happily,” she said.

The couple’s relationship became public in March 2023, making headlines and warming fans’ hearts, much like the heartfelt lyrics Ailee is known for.