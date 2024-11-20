Jobstreet urges employers’ upskilling amid AI surge 

Companies must prioritize strategic upskilling and reskilling initiatives for employees as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates in the workplace, according to Jobstreet by SEEK.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Agustin Juanengo, hirer marketing manager at Jobstreet, emphasized the need for employers to go beyond traditional training methods by collaborating with educational institutions, trade unions, and other stakeholders to prepare workers for the evolving job landscape.

“AI can potentially transform work as we know it, but it’s not something to fear. With proper upskilling and training, AI can enhance productivity and efficiency across organizations,” he said.

Juanengo cited the 2024 Decoding Global Talent Report by Jobstreet, Boston Consulting Group, and The Network, which revealed that 46 percent of Filipino workers now use generative AI (GenAI) monthly for work tasks, surpassing the global average of 39 percent.

The study surveyed over 150,000 individuals globally, including over 6,400 Filipino employees from diverse industries and age groups.

Young workers embrace GenAI

Among younger workers aged 18 to 24, GenAI adoption is notably high, with 64 percent reporting regular use. Writing tasks are the primary workplace application for 50 percent of respondents, while 58 percent use GenAI for skill development and learning in their personal lives.

The technology is most frequently utilized in industries such as Digitalization and Data Sciences (71 percent) and Information Technology (65 percent).

Despite its advantages, the rising prevalence of AI has sparked concerns about its impact on jobs.

Over 80 percent of Filipino workers believe AI will alter aspects of their work, with 35 percent anticipating significant transformations or even job displacement. Craft or physical roles are seen as most at risk, while those in technical or engineering fields feel relatively secure.

The report also revealed that over 70 percent of Filipino employees are willing to reskill to remain competitive in the AI-driven era, with analytical and job-specific skills being top priorities. Many workers prefer self-study or online tutorials over formal training, reflecting a desire for flexible learning methods.

Jobstreet underscored the importance of a balanced approach, integrating technological adoption with human-centric training programs to prepare workers for the future.