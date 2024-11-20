Japanese fugitives deported

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that three Japanese fugitives, Koyama Tomohir, Nagaura Hirok and Miura Eisei were deported on Tuesday.

Reports said that the deportees were escorted by Japanese police and boarded a Japan Airlines flight to Tokyo.

They were deported for violating the terms of their stay and having outstanding arrest warrants in Japan. The BI also blacklisted them to prevent re-entry.

In a separate incident, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) seized a package containing 230 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, worth P1.564 million, at the Central Mail Exchange Center.

Initial reports disclosed that the package — shipped from California — was consigned to an individual in Taguig City. The seized drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for investigation and disposal.

In other developments, a 34-year-old Filipino woman arriving from Bangkok was arrested at NAIA Terminal 3 for possessing 1,100 grams of high-grade marijuana, worth P1,540,000. The drugs were concealed inside a plastic marble pot in her checked-in luggage.

According to the report given by BoC-NAIA Assistant Deputy Collector for Passengers Services Mark Almase to NAIA district collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa, the Filipino passenger who was apprehended on Cebu Pacific flight 5J930 from Bangkok is from Molino, Bacoor.

Following an X-ray scan and physical examination, the BoC Inter-agency Drug Interdiction Task Group immediately apprehended the said passenger after discovering illegal drugs concealed inside her checked-in luggage.

The woman will face charges under RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.