Japan strengthens ties with Phl through eye health partnership

On 19 November 2024, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, led by Second Secretary NISHIMURA Tokiko, officially turned over new ophthalmic surgical equipment to the Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission, Inc. (FOLPMI) in Parañaque City. The project, approved under Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP), aims to address the growing need for accessible cataract treatments among marginalized Filipinos.

Cataracts, the leading cause of visual impairment in the Philippines, affect over one million people, with treatment often out of reach due to cost and lack of access. FOLPMI, which provides free eye consultations and affordable treatments, had been relying on outdated and malfunction-prone equipment.

To support FOLPMI's mission, the Japanese government granted $110,020 (approximately P6.2 million) to procure a phacoemulsification machine and an LED operating microscope. These will replace the organization’s aging equipment and improve its capacity to serve patients in need.

During the turnover ceremony, attended by Second Secretary Nishimura, Parañaque City Congressman Edwin Olivarez, and Mayor Eric Olivarez, Ms. Nishimura expressed optimism, stating that the donation will help patients see the world clearer and brighter.

This initiative is part of Japan’s broader ODA efforts, which mark 70 years in 2024. Through the GGP, Japan has implemented 564 projects in the Philippines, addressing basic human needs such as health, education, and disaster prevention. Japan continues to strengthen its friendship and strategic partnership with the Philippines through these grassroots-level initiatives.