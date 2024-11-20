Japan donates eye-saving equipment

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines has recently turned over ophthalmic surgical equipment to the Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. (FOLPMI) in Parañaque City.

The equipment, funded by a P6.2 million grant from Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP), includes a phacoemulsification machine and an LED operating microscope.

Second Secretary Nishimura Tokiko said the equipment will help address the high number of Filipinos suffering from cataracts, a leading cause of visual impairment in the country.

“We hope that with this new equipment, countless patients with visual impairments will soon see the world clearer and brighter,” Nishimura said.

FOLPMI, a non-profit organization, provides free eye consultations and affordable treatments to marginalized patients. However, its existing equipment had deteriorated and was prone to frequent malfunctions.

The GGP, launched in 1989, provides funding for grassroots projects that directly improve people’s lives. Japan is the top ODA donor to the Philippines, having implemented 564 GGP projects in the country.