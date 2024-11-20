Indonesia boots Pinay 5 out of medal race

The Philippine national women's futsal team capped its campaign in the ASEAN Women's Futsal Championship with a 1-2 loss against Indonesia at the Philsports Arena Wednesday evening.

Nisma Francida Rusdiana scored the winning goal in the 1:11 remaining in the second half as the Indonesians booked a bronze medal match with Myanmar on Thursday after a 2-0-2 win-draw-loss record.

Alya Ananda Hendrita drew fiest blood after a goal in the 13:55-mark of the first half before Isabella Bandoja scored the equalizing goal for the Pinay 5 with 8:52 remaining.

Members of the Pinay 5 were left in tears after the final whistle as they needed at least a deaw to enter the bronze medal match.

The Philippines finished the inaugural five-team tournament dead last with a 0-1-3 record.

This tournament is being used by the Pinay 5 to build up for the 2025 FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December.