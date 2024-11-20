Ilocos Region positioned as offshore wind power hub

The Ilocos Region, already home to Southeast Asia’s first onshore wind farm, is now set to play a pivotal role in offshore wind energy in the Philippines. A 2-GW floating offshore wind farm project by Buhawind Energy Philippines (BEP), a joint venture between PetroGreen Energy Corporation and Denmark’s Copenhagen Energy, marks a significant step in renewable energy development.

On 19 November, 2024, BEP hosted the forum Skills & Strategies for Success: Preparing Tomorrow’s Workforce for Northern Luzon Offshore Wind Power Project at RCBC Plaza, Makati City. The event gathered industry experts, investors, educators, and policymakers to discuss workforce development strategies for Northern Luzon’s offshore wind sector.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc of Ilocos Norte expressed his support, emphasizing the importance of equipping the local workforce with skills to thrive in this emerging industry.

“We are pleased with the level of support and commitment that we receive from various stakeholders aimed at equipping the Ilocos Norte workforce with necessary skills to thrive in offshore wind energy," said Rona Leigh C. Bueno, Head of the Ilocos Norte Trade and Investment Promotions Center.

BEP President Francisco Delfin Jr. highlighted the forum as the start of long-term collaborations, saying, “We strongly believe that the journey to a sustainable energy future should also be a roadmap for a stronger nation-building.”

Department of Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin outlined growth prospects for offshore wind energy, stressing the need for workforce training and international accreditation programs alongside infrastructure development. Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin echoed this sentiment, calling for collaboration among government, industry, and education sectors to maximize job opportunities and economic growth in renewable energy.

The forum also highlighted key initiatives like JOBS4RE, led by the Danish and Philippine governments in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Global Wind Organisation (GWO). Discussions identified training gaps and core competencies necessary for creating career pathways in offshore wind energy, as presented by BEP Vice President Anna Konovalova.

Mapua University President Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo shared how outcome-based education and digital learning platforms can encourage students and professionals to pursue careers in renewable energy.

BEP emphasized the importance of continuous discussions and training programs to ensure the sustainability of the offshore wind industry and its benefits for local communities.