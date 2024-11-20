Groups send help to storm-battered Cagayan

BAGUIO CITY — Groups are busy sending temporary relief to the people of the storm-battered and flood-soaked Cagayan Province.

The province was hit by typhoons “Marce” and “Ofel” in the month of November resulting to the massive displacement of Cagayanos, destruction of properties and floodings in most of its municipalities. Even though typhoon “Nika” did not directly hit Cagayan, the outer rain bands and winds contribute also to the further flooding in the area.

The Solid North Partylist joins other groups who reached out to the Cagayanos for them to cope temporarily while they are still recovering from the damages the typhoons have caused. The group proceeded first to the municipalities of Gattaran, Lal-lo and Baggao. The three towns are among the many areas of Cagayan hit by typhoons “Marce” and “Ofel” in the northern part of the country.

Solid North will also bring reliefs to Buguey, Sta. Ana, Aparri and other towns of Cagayan.

Meanwhile, volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross braved the flood waters in the town of Enrile, Cagayan to bring relief goods to the residents there. Some 29 other chapters in the province are also at the other municipalities reaching out to the flood stricken residents.

Large portion of Cagayan is flooded up to this date as rainwaters brought by the recent super typhoon “Pepito” were also dumped in the province.