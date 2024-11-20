Golf and friendships

As I write this week’s article, I am still aching from playing the Ateneo Challenge Cup at Forest Hills’ Palmer Course.

Due to the recent rains, the course was mostly “cart path only” and players like me who always ride a cart had to walk more than usual.

Forest Hills is known for being a hilly track, with constantly rolling terrain and virtually zero even lies.

If you ever want to practice hitting downhill, uphill, sidehill, and everything in between, then Forest Hills, especially the Palmer Course is perfect.

Forest Hills’ Nicklaus course may have a reputation for being one of the toughest tests in the country, but the Palmer Course is its unique challenge.

Every year, around this time, Ateneo alumni gather for our flagship tournament, the Challenge Cup.

The competition pits batches from the same decade against each other, followed by a showdown between decades for the overall crown.

I’ve been joining this tournament yearly for over 10 years and every year, it just keeps getting bigger and better.

This year’s edition drew 171 pairs or 342 players, requiring a morning and afternoon shotgun at the Nicklaus and the Palmer courses.

The format is as follows: form a pair with a batchmate, hit alternate drives (one player tees off on the odd, and one on the even holes), scramble from the second shot onwards until you reach the green, and then alternate putts.

The handicapping is computed by getting 20 percent from the higher handicapper of the pair, and 50 percent from the lower handicapper.

From there, each batch can field as many two-man teams as they can but only the top 3 will count. It may seem complicated at first, but this format has proven effective over the years in balancing the field and keeping sandbaggers in check.