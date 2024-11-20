Go backs DENR’s proposed budget, programs

During the extended Senate session that stretched late into the night Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed support for the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The senator also raised critical concerns about the environmental state of the country especially in Mindanao, focusing on illegal logging and irresponsible mining activities and their potential impact on the region’s safety and sustainability.

Reflecting on the stark changes in the region’s environment, Go lamented the loss of greenery and warned about the long-term consequences.

Known for advocating proactive disaster preparedness and environmental preservation, Go urged immediate attention to these issues, emphasizing that preventive action is crucial.

He also requested updates and accountability from the DENR regarding its efforts to address these illegal activities.

In response to Go’s concerns, Senator Cynthia Villar, the budget sponsor for the DENR, confirmed the existence of illegal logging and mining activities but assured him that the department is addressing these and would provide the necessary updates. “Yes, Mr. President, we will give a report on all the illegal mining and illegal logging in Mindanao and what the DENR will do to minimize this. Thank you very much,” Villar said.

Meanwhile, recognizing the urgent need for a dedicated government agency solely focused on disaster preparedness and response, Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, has been pushing for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience through his Senate Bill 188.

The lawmaker said that if the bill is enacted, the Cabinet secretary-level department shall concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better.