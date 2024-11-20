Gilas faces tall order of beating Tall Blacks

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 p.m. — Gilas vs New Zealand

Gilas Pilipinas will secure a main draw seat by sweeping the November window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

But the Filipinos must first bring down mighty New Zealand in a marquee showdown of unbeaten Group B squads today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Defeating the visiting Tall Blacks in their scheduled 7:30 p.m. tussle is a tall task for the hosts.

Gilas hopes to finally end a four-game head-to-head losing skid to the Tall Blacks in a FIBA-sanctioned tournament and boost its chances of booking a ticket to the Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia slated in August next year.

Both Gilas and New Zealand dominated their first two opponents in the opening window of the qualifier last February.

Gilas coach Tim Cone knows Gilas will need to be at its best to emerge victorious in the first of its two homestands.

The Tall Blacks are parading a taller, younger and more athletic roster under new head coach Judd Flavell.

And it’s something that worries Cone.

“They’re bringing a lot more size than they had in the past. They have a couple of guys who are 6-foot-11, seven feet. They hadn’t had those in the past. They’ve been on their youth team, the younger players. Now they’re being brought up,” Cone said.

“This team looks a lot more if I may say, a little bit younger but more athletic. Again, the coach is brand new. He’s brought three or more of his players along so they’re gonna have some continuity.”

The tactician also sees a more aggressive world No. 22 New Zealand with young bloods injected into its roster.

“I just think that this is their first game together as a group. And I remember our first game when we played in Hong Kong when we first got together. There was a lot of excitement, a lot of energy and we were raring to play. So, we expect that from them as well,” he said.

Cone, however, is confident Gilas’ chemistry and complete arsenal will be enough to solve the New Zealand puzzle.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee, motivated to bounce back from a runner-up finish in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup, is back to lead Gilas.

The Barangay Ginebra resident import averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game in the first window.

Seven-foot-3 Kai Sotto also got his clearance to play for Gilas after completing a concussion protocol paving the way for a renewed frontcourt partnership with 6-foot-10 behemoth June Mar Fajardo.

But the biggest boost to the Gilas lineup is the return of Scottie Thompson after missing the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia last July due to a recurring back issue.

Thompson’s presence gives Cone a primary ballhandler and playmaker which slides the rest of his players back into their natural positions after adjusting their roles during the OQT.

Sotto was the Gilas’ leading rebounder in the first window with 12.5 boards per game while Thompson averaged 9.0 dimes per outing.

Also back for another tour of duty are Japeth Aguilar, Mason Amos, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo.

AJ Edu and Jamie Malonzo are listed in the pool but will not see action due to injuries while Ange Kouame will serve as a reserve naturalized player.

“We have had that continuity over this last year and that might bode us well,” Cone said.

Gilas will cap the November window on Sunday against Hong Kong, which the Pinoy cagers crushed in the February window.

Gilas had a three-day training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna and a tune-up match against Meralco as part of its preparation.

The third window is set for February 2025.

Only the top two teams in the qualifiers will earn outright spots in the Asia Cup that will run from 5 to 17 August next year. The six third-placed teams will play for the last four slots in the main draw.