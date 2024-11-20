Gamers can now buy apps, pay cash via Dragonpay at 7-Eleven

The gaming community and app enthusiasts can now purchase their apps using cash by paying via Dragonpay at 7-Eleven branches, following their recent partnership with Google Play.

With the partnership, Filipinos can now easily visit any of the 4,022 7-Eleven stores nationwide and use Dragonpay’s payment solution to top up their Google Play credits, making premium content more accessible than ever.

The collaboration provides a cash payment option for in-app purchases, empowering users without bank accounts or credit cards to access their favorite apps and games seamlessly.

For popular games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Roblox, digital payments can be slow and often come with extra fees, frustrating millions of Filipino players during time-sensitive, exclusive events.

By teaming up, Dragonpay and 7-Eleven now offer a cash payment option at any 7-Eleven store, eliminating digital fees and simplifying the process of purchasing in-game currencies.

Moreover, players can easily top up their in-game currencies, making it quicker and more convenient.

The new payment option gives gamers and app users a seamless way to access digital content.

Whether it’s buying Diamonds for MLBB or coins for avatar customization in Roblox, paying in cash at 7-Eleven makes it easier for everyone to get what they need—no digital barriers, just quick, convenient access to their favorite apps and games.

According to 7-Eleven, they are committed to continuously innovating modern convenience, as the solution bridges the digital and physical worlds, offering a smooth, hassle-free experience.

“Google Play has always been about connecting people with their favorite apps, games, and digital content,” said Jackie Wang, Country Director of Google Philippines and Thailand.

“By partnering with Dragonpay and 7-Eleven, we’re expanding payment options for Filipinos nationwide, enabling more people to easily access and enjoy the best of Google Play,” he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Jose Victor Paterno, President and CEO of Philippine Seven Corporation, highlighted their commitment to convenience.

“At 7-Eleven, we’re all about making things easier and more convenient for Filipinos. Through this partnership with Dragonpay and Google Play, we are giving customers a hassle-free way to access and enjoy their favorite games and apps using cash. It’s a fun and practical way to bring digital content closer to everyone,” he added.

Building on this, Robertson Chiang, CEO and Founder of Dragonpay, emphasized the impact of financial inclusion.

“This partnership reaffirms Dragonpay’s commitment to breaking barriers in digital access. By enabling cash payments for Google Play, we’re making it easier for Filipinos without bank accounts or credit cards to access digital apps and in-app purchases. Convenience and accessibility are at the heart of this collaboration, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favorite games and apps without restrictions,” he said.