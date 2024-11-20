French ‘pommes’ set for Noche Buena delight

Ponder on this: If I were Eve and French apples were offered to me, I’d take that bite, too. Of innocence, like Snow White, too, of course — that’s how good pommes are.

Ever had that feeling where, after experiencing something amazing, a flood of regret washes over you? That’s exactly how my French apple-deprived self felt, waking up to the question, “Why haven’t I tasted this before?”

With France’s abundance of apple orchards and its position as one of the top apple exporters in the world, it’s no secret that the French have perfected the art of producing pommes — apples in French.

In an interview with Interfel President Daniel Sauvaitre, he emphasized that the quality and taste of French apples, which Filipinos have yet to fully experience, will set them apart on local market shelves. Sauvaitre also provided insight into the apple trade agreement approved in 2019 under the Duterte administration but delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, in 2024, for the first time, French apple varieties will finally be available in select supermarkets across the Philippines.

Among the standout varieties presented were “Kissabel,” “Juliet,” and “Story.” With its pear-like yellow skin and blushing red interior, “Kissabel” was visually irresistible, practically begging for a sweet and tart “kiss.”

Cotton-candy feel

Meanwhile, “Juliet” and “Story” didn’t need any Tanghulu-style glazing — they’re already naturally sweet. Trust me, one bite was as delectable as cotton candy.

French apples have arrived, and they’re not just apples, they’re an experience waiting to be savored. Bonjour French Food wasn’t just about fruit — it was a showcase of sustainability and the promise of closer Philippine-French ties.

The highlight? A culinary workshop that redefined how we think about apples. Picture this: Stuffed Apple Chicken with Prawn and Apple Coulis, Glazed Vegetables, and more. Chefs Charles Soussin, Mark Hagan, and Carlo Miguel worked their magic, proving that French apples aren’t just for pies — they’re for the bold, innovative Filipino palate.

And as the event wrapped up with an elegant cocktail reception, complete with Calvados-infused drinks, it was clear: French apple’s versatility and unique taste should be introduced to our fruit-loving country, ASAP.

Quality, sustainability assured

In 2024, as Filipino consumers grow increasingly conscious of sustainability and quality, these apples — products of meticulous care and tradition — are bound to make an impression.

Excitedly, I asked the apple traders if they were ready for the media noche demand.

Filipinos have a tradition of collecting 12 varieties of fruits to represent a bountiful year ahead. Curiosity and confusion crossed their faces before relief set in, realizing they had entered the best season for French apples.

They’re poised to be enjoyed as novelty gifts and a vital part of Filipino families’ New Year spreads.

The answer? Yes, they’re ready and can’t wait to share the taste of France — starting with apples for now and, hopefully, other produce in the future.

Merci, CCIFP and Interfel, for bringing French apples into our lives. Here’s to a future where French apples become a staple in Filipino homes — a delicious testament to the power of partnership.