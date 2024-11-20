DFA: U.S.-Phl ties remain strong

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said the alliance between the United States and the Philippines will remain strong, following a congratulatory call by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to US President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement, the department welcomed the congratulatory call between the two leaders on Tuesday, which Marcos described as “friendly and productive.”

“The congratulatory call, described by the President as very friendly and productive, underscored the positive momentum and trajectory in our bilateral relations with the United States,” the DFA said.

The vital contributions of Filipino-Americans in the US, particularly in the conduct of the recent elections, were also highlighted by the department.

“The United States remains an important ally, partner, and friend to the Philippines,” the DFA said, adding that it was “looking forward to working with the Trump Administration to ensure that Philippine-US relations remain robust and would continue to benefit from the positive momentum in security and defense cooperation, economic partnership, as well as a broader and deeper engagement across other areas of mutual interest.”

Trump, who secured his second term after defeating Democratic presidential bet Vice President Kamala Harris, will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the US on 20 January next year.

One of Trump’s campaign promises was the deportation of an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US.

According to the DFA, there are an estimated 370,000 undocumented Filipinos in the US, the majority of them on the West Coast.