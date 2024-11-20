DAY6 wins first 'Daesang' after nine years

After nine years of dedication to producing music, South Korean pop rock band DAY6 has achieved their first Daesang (grand prize), winning the "Grand Performer Award" at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards held on 16-17 November at Inspire Arena, Incheon, South Korea.

During their emotional acceptance speech, leader Sungjin expressed the group's gratitude: "I wonder if we have ever received so many awards like this as a group. So much so that we've received as many as three awards tonight. We are therefore truly grateful. Also, to My Day (DAY6’s fandom), we won three awards thanks to you all! Thank you so much."

The JYP Entertainment band also took home two additional awards—"Best Song" and "Best Band." They delivered a standout performance at the ceremony, playing "Welcome To The Show" with a captivating intro, followed by their hit "Melt Down."

Debuting on 7 September 2015 with their mini album "The Day," DAY6 began as a six-member group but evolved into a quartet — Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon — overcoming internal challenges and making their mark in the K-pop industry.

Known for chart-topping tracks like "You Were Beautiful," "Time Of Our Life," and "Zombie," DAY6 has earned admiration and respect for their artistry.

The band is set to serenade its Filipino fans with a one-night concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 22 February 2025 as part of their "Forever Young" tour.

Before that, DAY6 will make history on 20-21 December 2024 as the first K-pop band to headline South Korea’s largest indoor venue, Gocheok Sky Dome, for their 10th anniversary special concert, "The Present."