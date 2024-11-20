Chavit’s unique mold

In the heritage-rich Ilocos Sur province spanning 2,579 square kilometers, where the scent of tobacco leaves lingers, and the collective hopes of close to a million residents resonate, an influential man wanders the streets, exuding confidence and sporting a gentle smile that touches the souls of many he encounters.
He may have left the political spotlight two years ago but never abandoned his passion for helping others.
Luis "Chavit" C. Singson, a former governor of Ilocos Sur with a heart of gold, is still hustling and making a difference in people's lives.
"I'm happy if I can make people happy, help them, and cry with happiness. That is my joy," he said.
At his age, you won't find him lounging around in retirement. This man is hitting the streets, lending a hand wherever needed.
"Hindi pwede mag retire dahil kakalawangin ka (You can't retire because you will rust)," he quipped.
From wielding the reins of Ilocos Sur's governance for an impressive expanse of nearly 29 years to orchestrating a pivotal role in a tumultuous presidential drama in 2001 to serving as mayor of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, from 2019 to 2022, Chavit still fearlessly champions his vision for propelling the nation toward prosperity.
In his life story, this businessman and politician had quite the ride. He ran the show in Ilocos Sur province from 1972 to 1986, made a comeback from 1992 to 2001, then again from 2004 to 2007, and from 2010 to 2013. He even tried his hand as the Deputy National Security Adviser for the Philippine government in 2008 — another colorful chapter in his eventful journey.
It's no secret that Chavit, a daring and enigmatic Titan among Filipino politicians of his generation, fearlessly danced with death and controversies. Surviving seven deadly ambushes, he recalled the seventh attempt cost the life of a woman during a town fiesta.
The shadows of the volatile past faded as he forged unexpected alliances with former foes.
"I don't hold grudges. The era of fighting politics is over. Now, we are friends."
Despite a firm demeanor, he values forgiveness. Recalling the events of the ambush, he said all were captured and imprisoned, but he forgave them all and personally released them from jail.
Chavit's scholars
Education holds a special place in Chavit's heart; he takes immense pride in offering scholarships to numerous deserving students.
"I am not selective for as long as they have good grades. I just send my check to the university or any other province."
He lost count of how many scholars have already graduated.
"Thousands, I guess. I'm aware that there are lawyers and doctors. I also help them land a job."
"I don't believe in doleouts because they encourage laziness and mendicancy. I identify individuals who genuinely merit assistance or they reach out to me. Knowledge is wealth; that is the true treasure."
In addition to supporting tuition, he has extended his generosity by providing homes, assisting farmers, and empowering entrepreneurs to overcome the aftermath of calamities.
"I have a foundation and plan to transfer its ownership to nuns' organizations. By doing so, I aim to ensure that they will manage and sustain the foundation in the future while I continue to provide financial support for its activities."
Looking back
Chavit reflects on his accomplishments as a public servant, highlighting the transformation of his province from a troubled area plagued by political violence to a more peaceful and orderly community. During his time as governor, he faced the challenge of widespread political unrest, with frequent political deaths and intense rivalries among influential families.
He said he took a stand to end the cycle of violence and bring about reconciliation in the region.
Among his achievements, Singson mentions Republic Act RA 7171, the sole law he authored during his term as Ilocos Sur's 1st District representative in the lower House from 1987 to 1992.
This law holds significance in his legislative legacy and underscores his commitment to public service and governance.
RA 7171, also known as the Tobacco Excise Tax Law, stipulates that 15 percent of the tax revenue generated from the tobacco industry must be allocated back to the tobacco-growing provinces of Ilocos Norte, Abra, La Union, and Ilocos Sur
— which contribute at least 60 percent of the national tobacco production.
The landmark legislation continues to live up to its objective of enhancing farmers' livelihoods in these regions by providing them with resources to invest in agricultural development initiatives.
Chavit proudly highlights the remarkable transformation of Ilocos Sur, which has evolved from being one of the poorest provinces in the Philippines to becoming the fifth wealthiest province, not to mention the inclusion of four towns on the list of richest municipalities.
A prominent figure in the tobacco industry, owing to his parents as pioneers in tobacco production, he played a significant role in the implementation and advocacy of RA 7171.
His involvement in the political and business spheres likely gave him valuable insights into the needs and challenges tobacco farmers face and the importance of supporting their agricultural activities to develop the tobacco-growing regions.
Chavit will be off to South Korea to procure solar dryers for tobacco farmers as this piece is written.
"Until now, traditional drying is still the practice of Ilocos tobacco farmers."
Whether he's mingling with locals, organizing charity events, entertaining kababayans at his home, or mentoring the next generation of leaders as President-Emeritus of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), Chavit is always on the move, making sure his community is taken care of.
His genuine care for the people he helps sets him apart. He's not just going through the motions — he's listening and understanding. His compassion is like a warm hug on a cold day, leaving a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to cross his path.
Feeling bad for the drivers caught off guard by the nearing implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), he came to the rescue — no interest, just footing the bill on installment terms for their new electric rides.
He is negotiating with Korean partners to customize modern jeepneys based on the government's PUVMP specifications.
"By May, the prototype of the electric jeepney will be delivered. If approved, it will be mass-produced and rolled out," he said, adding that tricycle drivers will not be left out.
Taking inspiration from a South Korean e-mobility initiative, Chavit enthusiastically embraced the idea of mirroring the success of the Gyeonggi region, boasting over 35,000 electric vehicles in active use.
He proudly introduced a payment machine in the province to make banking more accessible for residents of Ilocos Sur. With this innovation, sending money is no longer a tedious process — a vital component of a broader strategic economic vision to enhance the region's digital capabilities.
"The future is digital, with the success of businesses, education, and public services closely linked to the efficiency of telecommunications services. Embracing digital technologies is essential for driving economic growth and transformation in the region."
Next time you hear someone say that all politicians are out for themselves, remember Chavit. He may have had his share of controversies over the years and survived attempts to ruin his reputation and even more severe threats to his life, this fascinating former public servant shows how tough and resilient he is in the face of all the drama.
A quick decision-maker and efficient in completing projects, he now uses his proactive leadership style to assist the 68 member municipalities of the LMP.
"To be elected into public office, you should serve and not be served. Walk your talk. Apologizing for misgivings will not make you a lesser person, but a real human," he shares practical lessons from his public service.
Despite what some may assume, he's proof that true leadership is about giving back, even when the spotlight has moved on. As long as there are uniquely molded people like him, there's hope for a brighter tomorrow — one kind act at a time.