Carlo Acutis to be canonized as the first millennial saint in 2025

Pope Francis has announced that Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized as a saint during the Jubilee of Teenagers at the Vatican. The canonization ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, 27 April 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square. This momentous occasion will honor the life and faith of a young man who has become a beacon of inspiration for Catholics around the world.

The Life of Carlo Acutis: A Modern Witness of Holiness

Born in London in 1991 to Italian parents, Carlo Acutis spent his childhood in Milan. From an early age, he showed a deep devotion to the Catholic faith, receiving his First Communion at the age of seven. Known for attending daily Mass and spending time in Eucharistic adoration, he often referred to the Eucharist as his "highway to heaven."

Acutis combined his faith with his love for technology. At just 11 years old, he began cataloging Eucharistic miracles, creating a virtual museum that has since been displayed in parishes and universities worldwide. His work demonstrated how technology could serve as a tool for evangelization.

Beyond his tech skills, Acutis was known for his compassion. He defended the rights of disabled classmates and offered help to those in need, including children and the elderly. Despite his young age, he lived a life rooted in service and devotion, inspiring those around him to draw closer to God.

A Life Cut Short, but a Legacy that Endures

In 2006, at the age of 15, Carlo Acutis passed away from leukemia. Before his death, he told his mother, “I offer all of my suffering to the Lord for the Pope and for the Church in order not to go to purgatory but to go straight to heaven.”

Since his passing, his tomb in Assisi has become a pilgrimage site, drawing visitors from across the globe. His beatification in 2020 recognized a miraculous healing attributed to his intercession—a Brazilian boy cured of a rare pancreatic disorder. A second miracle, approved in 2024, paved the way for his canonization.

A Saint for the Digital Age

Carlo Acutis is set to become the first millennial saint and has been called the "patron saint of the internet." His life exemplifies how modern tools, like the internet, can be harnessed to spread the message of faith and bring people closer to God.

His canonization during the Jubilee of Teenagers highlights his connection to young people, making him a role model for how the Catholic faith can be lived vibrantly in contemporary times.

Celebrating Carlo Acutis

As we approach his canonization, Catholics around the world are encouraged to reflect on Carlo Acutis' life and legacy. His Feast Day, celebrated annually on 12 October, serves as a reminder of his message: "The more Eucharist we receive, the more we will become like Jesus."