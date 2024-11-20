Bonoan takes on MAP presidency in 2025

Former Finance Undersecretary Emmanuel Bonoan has been named the new president of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) for 2025, succeeding Rene Almendras, who served a mandatory one-year term in one of the country’s most prominent business groups.

Bonoan’s presidency was announced during MAP’s Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday at the Shangri-La The Fort.

Joining Bonoan in the leadership next year are Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s Atty. Michael Toledo as vice president and Wilson Tan of SGV and Company as treasurer.

Bonoan is the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co., the Philippine member firm of KPMG International.

In addition to serving as Department of Finance (DoF) undersecretary during the administration of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo — where he exercised oversight functions over the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs — Bonoan’s key accomplishments in government include the introduction of anti-corruption and anti-tax evasion programs.

For his work, Bonoan was awarded the prestigious Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) award in 2004 in the category of Public Service.

Currently, Bonoan advises large multinational companies and trade organizations on tax strategies and represents clients before revenue agencies, particularly on high-level issues.