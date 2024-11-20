BoC recognized at Gawad Pilipino Awards

Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was honored last Tuesday during the Gawad Pilipino Awards 2024 which recognized individuals and institutions that had shown outstanding service and commitment to the country.

For his outstanding leadership, groundbreaking projects, and noteworthy contributions to improving the efficiency and openness of customs operations, Commissioner Rubio received the Outstanding Public Servant Award. The BoC has made impressive strides in reducing smuggling, expediting trade facilitation, and increasing tax collection during his leadership.

As an institution, the BoC was also recognized with the Tapat sa Paglilingkod Award for its unwavering dedication to excellence in public service and for its creative programs that are based on persistent efforts to foster public confidence.

The BoC chief expressed his gratitude by saying, “I humbly accept these awards on behalf of the men and women of the Bureau of Customs, as our workforce is the backbone of the august institution I proudly represent. As the Commissioner of Customs, I try to give leadership, and these honors are a credit to our hard work.”

These honors represent an important turning point in the bureau’s development into a premier Customs administration that upholds honesty, openness and superior customer service in keeping with its mission to protect our country’s borders and promote lawful commerce.