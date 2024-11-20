Bishop welcomes transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to Phl

A Catholic bishop welcomed the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipino death row inmate in Indonesia, to the Philippines.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Church-based migrants’ organization Stella Maris-Philippines described the development as a “crucial moment” for Veloso and her family.

“The possibility of her transfer to a Philippine prison is now being considered, offering a glimmer of hope for her and her family,” Santos said.

“This development is a testament to the power of faith, perseverance, and the unwavering support of our community,” he added.

On Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that Manila and Jakarta have reached an agreement to transfer Veloso to the Philippines, saying it reflected the two nations' partnership and "shared commitment to justice and compassion."

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega mentioned that Marcos might consider granting Veloso clemency once she is transferred to the Philippines.