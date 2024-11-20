Bishop welcomes transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to Phl

A Catholic bishop welcomed the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipino death row inmate in Indonesia, to the Philippines.
Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Church-based migrants’ organization Stella Maris-Philippines described the development as a “crucial moment” for Veloso and her family.
“The possibility of her transfer to a Philippine prison is now being considered, offering a glimmer of hope for her and her family,” Santos said.
“This development is a testament to the power of faith, perseverance, and the unwavering support of our community,” he added.
On Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that Manila and Jakarta have reached an agreement to transfer Veloso to the Philippines, saying it reflected the two nations' partnership and "shared commitment to justice and compassion."
Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega mentioned that Marcos might consider granting Veloso clemency once she is transferred to the Philippines.
Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker, has been on death row since her 2010 conviction for drug trafficking after being caught with 2.6 kilos of heroin in Indonesia in 2010.
Bishop Santos recognized Veloso’s story as one of "immense hardship and resilience."
"Her story reminds us of the importance of compassion, justice, and the relentless pursuit of truth. As we await further updates, let us continue to stand in solidarity with Mary Jane and her loved ones, offering our prayers and support," Santos stated.
"May this potential transfer bring her closer to home, where she can receive the care and support she needs. Let us remain hopeful and united in our efforts to seek justice and mercy for Mary Jane Veloso."