Benj Pangilinan unveils acoustic version of ‘Nandito na Ako’

Benj Pangilinan introduces a fresh, stripped-down rendition of “Nandito na Ako,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment.

Co-written by Pangilinan with Over October’s Josh Buizon, award-winning artist Moira, and rising music star Angela Ken, the song first captured the hearts of its listeners with its catchy pop melodies and irresistible appeal. Now with this new acoustic arrangement, the promising solo act offers a more personal take on the track, featuring a toned-down treatment with soothing guitars and a voice that resonates with warmth.

Exploring the beauty of young love in its undiluted form, Pangilinan replaces some of the lyrics with a new version that music fans can enjoy any time of the day. Its sweetness and effortless allure make it a potential soundtrack for coming-of-age romcoms, elevating its charm to a new place of heartwarming lightness.

The track also marks Pangilinan’s musical milestone as it presents his first venture into writing songs in Filipino. This pushed his creative boundaries and enabled him to channel his feelings on a more intimate level.

“I wrote the song with my Tita Felichi Buizon, my cousin Josh Buizon, frontman of Over October, Angela Ken, and another songwriter friend, Moira. Initially, I wanted to write a happy nostalgic OPM song, but as the project progressed, it naturally evolved to the song we have today,” he said.

“Nandito na Ako” was initially released in June 2024 with fellow singer-songwriter Ken. The original version, which balances classic Pinoy pop songwriting with unassuming edginess, has racked up more than three million streams on all combined platforms, giving both acts another hit of their own.