Army captures Samar guerrilla fighter

CATBALOGAN CITY — A member of the communist New People’s Army was captured while four high-powered were recovered during a series of clashes between government troops and communist guerrillas in Northern Samar on 18 November 2024.

The 8th Infantry Division said troops from the 52nd Infantry Battalion (52IB) captured alias “Ahon,” the Vice Squad Leader of the Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), during a focused military operation in the hinterlands of Barangay Malidong, Gamay, Northern Samar.

The soldiers also seized the firearm in his possession.

In a separate operation, the 20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) encountered approximately 10 NPA members while conducting focused military operations in Barangay C.M. Recto, Catubig, Northern Samar.

The rebels were said to be members of the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee ARCTIC.

The clash resulted in the seizure of three high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, medical paraphernalia, and personal belongings.

20IB commanding officer Lt. Col. Richard Villaflor commended the troops for their dedication and swift action that forced the CTGs to retreat.

“This incident reaffirms our resolve to dismantle threats to peace and urges remaining (NPA) members to lay down their arms and embrace the government’s reintegration programs. Together, let us build a peaceful and progressive Northern Samar,” Lt. Col. Villaflor said.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the troops for their successful operations, emphasizing the crucial role of civilian cooperation in addressing insurgency in the region.

“The information given by the people in maintaining peace and order plays a vital role in the success of every military operation. We will remain steadfast in our mandate to put an end to the atrocities and criminal acts of these groups. Rest assured, we will pursue them until their total defeat,” Orio said.

He also encouraged the remaining members of the CTG to avail the amnesty program to end conflicts and have a second chance to live peacefully in the pursuit of productive endeavors.