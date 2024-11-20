Alohi tapped as UP assistant coach

Denied of a chance to suit up for Farm Fresh in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Alohi Robins-Hardy will be serving as assistant coach of University of the Philippines (UP) when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament fires off next year.

The Fighting Maroons made the announcement, saying that the prized Filipino-America setter will be in charge of overseeing the growth of their young players, especially promising playmaker Heart Magsombol.

Reports have it that 28-year-old Robins-Hardy was supposed to play for the Foxies after getting a verbal approval from PVL president Ricky Palou.

But Palou was said to have a change of heart and informed the Foxies that Robins-Hardy has to undergo the PVL draft next year since she was not yet classified as a professional player when she played in the defunct Philippine Superliga.

Now, Robins-Hardy is exploring other options and that includes the UAAP.

“The Filipino-American setter already started joining Fighting Maroons practices earlier this week, as she will be tasked to oversee the growth of promising playmaker Heart Magsombol,” the Fighting Maroons said in a statement.

Aside from Magsombol, Robins-Hardy is also expected to help veterans Nina Ytang, Nica Celis, and Irah Jaboneta, as well as rookies Kianne Olango, Yesha Noceja, and Jothea Mae Ramos as well as newly-appointed head coach Benson Bocboc.

With the Maroons hosting Season 87, they are determined to improve after finishing eighth last year with a dismal 1-13 win-loss record.