Ado embarks on second world tour

Crunchyroll, a global anime brand, has announced that Japanese singer Ado will embark on her second world tour, “Hibana, Ado World Tour 2025, Powered by Crunchyroll.”

“Hibana” is gearing up to be one of the biggest world tours ever organized by a Japanese artist, a strong follow-up to her first-ever, sold-out world tour this year, “Wish Powered by Crunchyroll.” Starting at Tokyo’s iconic Saitama Super Arena next April, Ado will go to over 30 cities worldwide before closing in Honolulu, Hawaii, in August.

The tour will feature six stops in Asia after Saitama — Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore, and two stops in Australia — Sydney and Melbourne.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, “Hibana,” will be on 8 May 2025 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Ticket prices start at P1,800, and can be purchased through SM Tickets, starting 22 November.

“If my first world tour embodied my ‘Wish,’ then my second will ignite the spark I want to light in the world,” Ado said. “I named this tour ‘Hibana,’ meaning ‘spark’ in Japanese, to carry my heritage with me on this journey. I aim to show my growth since the ‘Wish’ tour and deliver my best performances yet.”

Known both for her vibrant voice and her mysterious identity, Ado has captured hearts in Japan and global audiences alike. Her vocals can be heard in the soundtracks of Spy X Family and One Piece Film: Red, of which “New Genesis,” the film’s title track, peaked at number one on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: Global Chart.