27,000 SM volunteers champion a waste-free future

Environmental stewardship took center stage this year as SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, mobilized over 27,000 employees and volunteers in quarterly coastal cleanups. Partnering with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Local Government Units (LGUs), private organizations, and individuals, the initiative collected more than 155,000 kg of waste, highlighting the power of collective action against marine pollution.

Marine pollution is a global crisis, with millions of tons of waste threatening marine life, ecosystems, and human health. SM Cares' cleanup drives aim not only to remove waste from coasts but also to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.

Beyond cleanup efforts, SM Cares promotes environmental consciousness by empowering communities to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. These coastal cleanups are part of SM Cares' broader Programs on Environment, which focus on promoting sustainable solutions and tackling various environmental issues. With its commitment to creating a Waste-Free Future, SM Cares continues to inspire community-driven actions for a cleaner, healthier planet.

SM Cares supports various community and environmental initiatives, including programs for Persons with Disabilities, Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Children and Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-Friendly initiative.