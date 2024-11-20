SUBSCRIBE NOW
BUSINESS

27,000 SM volunteers champion a waste-free future

More than 27,000 volunteers from the public, private, and academic sectors participate in this year’s coastal cleanups, highlighting the power of community-driven action.
More than 27,000 volunteers from the public, private, and academic sectors participate in this year’s coastal cleanups, highlighting the power of community-driven action. Photos courtesy of SM Cares
Published on

Environmental stewardship took center stage this year as SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, mobilized over 27,000 employees and volunteers in quarterly coastal cleanups. Partnering with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Local Government Units (LGUs), private organizations, and individuals, the initiative collected more than 155,000 kg of waste, highlighting the power of collective action against marine pollution.

Marine pollution is a global crisis, with millions of tons of waste threatening marine life, ecosystems, and human health. SM Cares' cleanup drives aim not only to remove waste from coasts but also to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.

Beyond cleanup efforts, SM Cares promotes environmental consciousness by empowering communities to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. These coastal cleanups are part of SM Cares' broader Programs on Environment, which focus on promoting sustainable solutions and tackling various environmental issues. With its commitment to creating a Waste-Free Future, SM Cares continues to inspire community-driven actions for a cleaner, healthier planet.

SM Cares supports various community and environmental initiatives, including programs for Persons with Disabilities, Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Children and Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-Friendly initiative.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.

Employee volunteers from SM Seaside Cebu and SM City Cebu sort through collected waste – amplifying the company’s goal of a Waste-Free Future even during coastal cleanup activities.
Employee volunteers from SM Seaside Cebu and SM City Cebu sort through collected waste – amplifying the company’s goal of a Waste-Free Future even during coastal cleanup activities.
SM Cares collaborates with local government units, private organizations, and communities to ensure the success of its coastal cleanup programs.
SM Cares collaborates with local government units, private organizations, and communities to ensure the success of its coastal cleanup programs.
Over 155,000 kg of trash are collected in total by volunteers from 16 SM Supermalls nationwide – SM by the BAY, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Bataan, SM City La Union, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Daet, SM City Sorsogon, SM City Roxas, SM City Legazpi, SM City General Santos, SM City Mindpro, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside City Cebu.
Over 155,000 kg of trash are collected in total by volunteers from 16 SM Supermalls nationwide – SM by the BAY, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Bataan, SM City La Union, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Daet, SM City Sorsogon, SM City Roxas, SM City Legazpi, SM City General Santos, SM City Mindpro, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside City Cebu.
SM City La Union employees demonstrate their early involvement in making a positive impact for the community from day one.
SM City La Union employees demonstrate their early involvement in making a positive impact for the community from day one.
SM Cares coastal cleanup 2024
marine conservation Philippines
waste-free future initiatives SM
SM Supermalls environmental programs

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph