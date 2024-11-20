100K Aurora residents affected by typhoons

BALER, Aurora — The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has reported that around 111,479 residents were affected by the three typhoons that wreaked havoc in the province of Aurora.

According to Governor Reynante A. Tolentino, 49,725 of the total number of people heeded the Provincial Government’s call to evacuate their residences and flee towards evacuation centers. He added that the remaining numbers went to their relatives and friends in safe areas to escape typhoons "Nika," "Ofel" and "Pepito."

Tolentino reported that 3,342 houses were destroyed, P58,260 worth of damages in infrastructure was reported, and P189,142,793.16 was the total amount of agricultural damages that the three typhoon incurred in Aurora.

PDRRMC reported that eight agricultural towns in Aurora were damaged, including high value crops that have been destroyed, amounting to P109,860,665.30. This was followed by rice that incurred P62,926,268.66 worth of damages, corn and cassava with P11,157,890.20 worth of damages, livestock with P3,226,224 worth of damages, and aquafarms with P1,971,745 worth of damages.

Of all the towns in Aurora, Dipaculao has incurred the biggest damages in agriculture, amounting to P97,100,531, followed by Baler with P37,805,501.30; Dilasag with P16,068,075.50; Casiguran-with P14,143,258.38; Dinalungan with P10,932,687; San Luis with P9,920,876; Maria Aurora with P2,255,784.98; and Dingalan with P916,079.

The province is now under a State of Calamity due to the recent typhoons, after Governor Tolentino declared it on Tuesday, during the 114th Regular Session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan held at the Session Hall at the Capitol Building here in Baler.

Tolentino said that this is in response to the effect of the previous storms, citing that the SP was in unison in the declaration. The resolution recommended by the PDRRMC is to give way to the recovery and rehabilitation of the whole province.