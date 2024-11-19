ZUS ALMIGHTY: Thunderbelles grab 1st ever PVL victory

Games tomorrow:

(Filoil Ecooil Centre)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. — Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

Jovelyn Gonzaga kept reminding her younger ZUS Coffee teammates not to be too picky with their sets and just attack.

The veteran led by example by dropping 23 points to power the Thunderbelles to a breakthrough franchise victory at the expense of a stunned Nxled, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Gonzaga, an offseason acquisition to add experience and a seasoned leader in ZUS Coffee’s second season, was very vocal during timeouts to boost her squad’s morale after yielding the first set.

Her message got through to the rest of the Thunderbelles as they rallied in the next three sets capped by a strong finishing kick for their first-ever victory since joining the league last year. The win evened ZUS Coffee’s win-loss record to 1-1 and ended a 20-game skid.

The lefty opposite hitter scored 20 kills in an efficient 20-of-30 spiking clip and added three kill blocks while displaying her defensive prowess with 12 digs.

“Happy that we’re able to get the win for the team. It’s not just about me but the team worked as a whole. It’s a total team effort, and also, they are playing with more confidence and a good dash of swag. The kids stepped up. Credit to ZUS and the decision-making of the coaching staff. Coach Jerry (Yee) did a great job in his rotation,” Gonzaga said.

“Credit also to our setter (Cloanne Mondoñedo). Actually, it’s a great total team effort,” she added.

Smelling blood after taking the second and third sets, the Thunderbelles jumped on the Chameleons early in the fourth and opened a comfortable 22-8 gap before Yee slowly pulled his starters out.

ZUS Coffee, however, was forced to send some of its key players back after Nxled made a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to 22-15.

It was too late for the Chameleons as the Thunderbelles restored order and put the game away with Gayle Pascual scoring back-to-back kills to end the two-hour match.

Top overall pick Thea Gagate backed Gonzaga with 16 points off 10 kills, five kill blocks and an ace, Chai Trongcoso had eight markers while Michelle Gamit and Chinnie Arroyo added six each. Mondoñedo tallied 17 excellent sets to help ZUS Coffee blast 52 spikes.

The Thunderbelles turned the tables around after a second frame escape to tie the match.

ZUS Coffee, playing with more confidence, staved off a late third set fightback by the Chameleons to take control of the match.

“Happy, very proud and hopefully we’ll sustain it,” Yee said.

Nxled absorbed its second loss in as many games.

Chiara Permentilla saw her 19 points including 17 from attacks go down the drain.

Lucille Almonte had 12 markers, eight digs and five excellent receptions in a losing effort for the Chameleons.