Yulo conducts gymnastics clinic

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is giving back to the community after conducting a gymnastics clinic for up-and-coming gymnasts.

In a post by Toyota Motors Philippines last Monday, Yulo was seen training children at the MVPSF Gymnastics Center in Intramuros.

“We’re so proud of Carlos, a Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA) as he champions Youth Development and Food Security through the camp’s gymnastics and nutritional session,” Toyota posted.

Yulo is one of the local endorsers of the Japanese car manufacturer and even got a 2025 Land Cruiser Prado after his successful campaign in the Paris Olympics last August.

The 24-year-old gymnast previously said getting support at an early age is one of the key factors to his success.

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for the support of those who gave me opportunities,” Yulo said.

“The journey may be difficult, but with hard work and the right support, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving your dreams and showing the world that we Filipinos can do it too.”

“Building the future, one flip at a time.”

Yulo is making the most of his break before returning to training mode next year.