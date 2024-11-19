Why Coco Martin stopped celebrating his birthday 

Batang Quiapo star and director Coco Martin revealed a deep-seated trauma he experienced when he was a kid which made him resolve not to celebrate his birthday.
In an interview with Ogie Diaz in his YouTube vlog, Martin revealed why he stopped celebrating his birthday after he turned nine years old.
“Mayroon kasi ako na hindi magandang karanasan noong bata ako. Kaya honestly ‘pag birthday ko, hindi ako nagse-celebrate (I had a bad experience when I was a kid. So, honestly, when it’s my birthday, I don’t celebrate),” Martin revealed.
He recalled that his mom prepared a party for him during his birthday and invited their relatives, but no one came.
“Pinaghanda ako. Tapos ang ginawa niya, inimbita niya ‘yung mga kamag-anak ko sa Arayat, Pampanga. Syempre nagluto ang mama ko, nag-abala...Walang pumunta (My mom prepared for me. Then, she invited my relatives from Arayat, Pampanga. Of course, my mom cooked and really prepared. No one came),” he recalled.
“Parang siguro dahil bata ka, parang nagkaroon ka...na-trauma ka (It was like because you were a kid, you had...you were traumatized),” he said.
After that, he was never happy during his birthdays.
“Hindi ako masaya ‘pag birthday ko tapos may party ganoon. Para bang gusto ko na siyang matapos (I’m not happy during my birthdays and there’s a party. It is like I want it to finish),” the new entrepreneur added.
Incidentally, Martin and his Batang Quiapo team, composed of Sen. Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, Kim Domingo, Ate Gay, Bassilyo, Ate Gay and Smugglaz, performed at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, on 16 and 17 November, in Sydney, Australia. That was for the Pasko Festival 2024, organized by the Philippine Community Council of New South Wales in partnership with The Filipino Channel. This is still part of TFC The Filipino Channel’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Nadine Lustre criticized for endorsing online gaming app
Nadine Lustre found herself at the center of criticism after endorsing an online gaming app on her social media account.
“BIGWIN29 has officially launched for the winners who play here!” and “Check out BIGWIN29’s platforms for their ‘Big Win Ka Rito’ MV” were her captions in a Facebook post which caused an uproar among her critics.
For that, Lustre found herself a recipient of seemingly endless bashing.
“Please lang if you wanted to be a good role model. Artist that inspires people stop endorsing gambling here in the Philippines. You don’t know what negative effects would impact in our society. Nadine this is not you,” a commenter said.
“Mas gusto niyang magsugal kesa kumaen ng Karne (She wants to gamble instead of eating meat),” said another one.
“Vegan pero (but) gambling promoter. Selective compassion si ante,” one commented.
But there are those who defended her.
“Gambling is a choice. Just respect her hustle/grind guys. She is business minded,” said one fan.
Marites ng Bayan Xian Gaza even penned an open letter addressed to the haters and bashers of Lustre in his official Facebook account, saying, “Matumal na si Nadine ngayon. Walang projects. Kung mayroon man eh papitik-pitik lang at sobrang barya ng TF. May mga loan na kailangang bayaran yung tao. May mga bills na kailangang habulin buwan-buwan. May lifestyle na kailangang i-maintain. May mga buhay din na umaasa sa kanya,” he said in defense of the actress (Nadine is not bankable now. No projects. If there are, they are scarce and the talent fee is not big. There are loans that she needs to pay. There are bills to pay monthly. There’s a lifestyle to maintain. There are also people relying to her).”
Gaza believes that Lustre’s bashers are the types who have lost touch with reality.
“Nakasira ba siya ng pamilya by doing one promotional post? Hell no. ‘Yung maglalaro lang diyan ay yung mga taong lulong na rin sa ibang platform kagaya ng Casinyeam. Kinakapos ‘yung tao financially kaya dumidiskarte siya sa buhay sa marangal na paraan tapos iba-bash niyo pa at dudurugin ang mental health (Did he ruin one family by doing one promotional post? Those who will play there are those who are addicted in different platform like Casinyeam. The person is lacking financially which is why she’s hustling in life in a decent way and you bash her and you will destroy her mental health)?” he added.
As if that was not enough, Gaza also posted a short video where he again defended Lustre verbally.