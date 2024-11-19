Why Coco Martin stopped celebrating his birthday 

Batang Quiapo star and director Coco Martin revealed a deep-seated trauma he experienced when he was a kid which made him resolve not to celebrate his birthday.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz in his YouTube vlog, Martin revealed why he stopped celebrating his birthday after he turned nine years old.

“Mayroon kasi ako na hindi magandang karanasan noong bata ako. Kaya honestly ‘pag birthday ko, hindi ako nagse-celebrate (I had a bad experience when I was a kid. So, honestly, when it’s my birthday, I don’t celebrate),” Martin revealed.

He recalled that his mom prepared a party for him during his birthday and invited their relatives, but no one came.

“Pinaghanda ako. Tapos ang ginawa niya, inimbita niya ‘yung mga kamag-anak ko sa Arayat, Pampanga. Syempre nagluto ang mama ko, nag-abala...Walang pumunta (My mom prepared for me. Then, she invited my relatives from Arayat, Pampanga. Of course, my mom cooked and really prepared. No one came),” he recalled.

“Parang siguro dahil bata ka, parang nagkaroon ka...na-trauma ka (It was like because you were a kid, you had...you were traumatized),” he said.

After that, he was never happy during his birthdays.

“Hindi ako masaya ‘pag birthday ko tapos may party ganoon. Para bang gusto ko na siyang matapos (I’m not happy during my birthdays and there’s a party. It is like I want it to finish),” the new entrepreneur added.

Incidentally, Martin and his Batang Quiapo team, composed of Sen. Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, Kim Domingo, Ate Gay, Bassilyo, Ate Gay and Smugglaz, performed at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, on 16 and 17 November, in Sydney, Australia. That was for the Pasko Festival 2024, organized by the Philippine Community Council of New South Wales in partnership with The Filipino Channel. This is still part of TFC The Filipino Channel’s 30th anniversary celebration.