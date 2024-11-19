WayV unveils pre-release track 'HIGH FIVE'

WayV, the Chinese sub-unit of K-pop group NCT, unveiled the music video for their pre-release track "HIGH FIVE" on Tuesday, 19 November, ahead of their upcoming 6th mini album “FREQUENCY.”

"HIGH FIVE" is an energetic track blending ’90s pop and old-school hip-hop, with lyrics delivering an uplifting message about moving forward together.

The mini album includes six tracks: the Korean and Chinese versions of the title track "FREQUENCY," the pre-release "HIGH FIVE," as well as "TWIST," "Filthy Rich," and "Call Me."

Debuting in 2019, WayV currently consists of six members—Kun, Ten, WinWin, XiaoJun, Hendery, and YangYang—and is known for hits like "Love Talk," "Take Off," "Moonwalk," and "Nectar."