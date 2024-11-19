Water disconnection triggers hacking incident

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 37-year-old man hacked to death his neighbor in Talakagan 1, Zone 4, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental Monday after his illegal water connection was cut off when he refused to share the bill and fear of being caught for illegal water connection.

Police identified the victim as Randy dela Rama, 47, and the suspect as Dionesio Peralta both residents of Zone 4, El Salvador City.

Investigation showed that the victim has allowed the suspect to tap into his water connection on condition that he pays the month’s water consumption

However, the suspect did not pay his share prompting the victim to confront him and threaten to cut off the connection because it’s illegal.

The suspect argued that he cannot pay his share because there is a sub meter that will determine his water consumption. The confrontation has spread in the neighborhood that there was illegal water tapping in the area.

Fearing that the local water district will cut off his water supply, the suspect cut off the illegal connection.

Upon learning of the disconnection, the suspect confronted the victim and at the height of their argument, the suspect pulled a bolo and hacked the victim several times, killing him on the spot.

Police have launched a manhunt operation against the suspect who fled on foot to a still unknown direction.