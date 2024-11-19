U.S. sending more T-12 unmanned surface vessels

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III confirmed on Tuesday that the Philippine Navy will receive additional T-12 unmanned surface vessels to help defend its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

Austin announced the US’ delivery of more T-12 unmanned surface vessels to Manila during his visit to the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Command headquarters in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“I just watched the Philippine Navy demonstrate the capabilities of a T-12 unmanned surface vessel,” he said.

Austin said the T-12 is one of several unmanned capabilities funded and delivered this year through US security assistance to the Philippines.

“We expect to see many more vessels like this delivered in the final days of the year,” he added.

The T-12 Unmanned Surface Vessel is one of several unmanned capabilities the United States has provided to the Philippine Navy through a Foreign Military Financing initiative.

These assets are seen to advance the AFP’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

The T-12 unmanned surface vessel (USV) is an autonomous or remotely operated boat designed for military and security purposes. Equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and radar, the T-12 is used for surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering in maritime environments.

The vessel can operate without onboard human crew, making it ideal for high-risk areas.

Austin also emphasized that the naval assets will strengthen the Philippines’ ability to defend its rights and sovereignty within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea.

He then reaffirmed the US’ ironclad commitment to the Philippines and reiterated the existence of the Manila-Washington Mutual Defense Treaty.

“America is profoundly committed to — let me say again — the mutual defense and regionalized arms attacks on either of our armed forces aircraft or public vessels, including our coast guards anywhere in the South China Sea,” he said.

“The past few years have been a period of truly historic progress for the US-Philippine alliance,” he added.

During his visit, Austin was accompanied by Philippine Defense Chief Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr., Wescom commander Vice Admiral Alfonso Torress Jr., and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

The meeting took place after the Philippine Navy showcased the T-12 assets. Austin and Teodoro discussed how the AFP can further leverage innovative technologies to protect and defend Philippine sovereignty in its EEZ.