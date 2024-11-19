Tulfo slams NIA for P261M spent on unfinished dam

Senator Raffy Tulfo has once again criticized the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) for collecting ₱261 million each year for the repair and maintenance of the unfinished and non-operational Balog-Balog Dam Phase 2 project in San Jose, Tarlac.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the proposed 2025 budget for the NIA earlier this week, Tulfo criticized the agency’s request for additional funding “when there’s nothing to maintain or operate,” citing a presentation he shared with the committee.

Presenting photos taken by his staff on 7 November, Tulfo lamented the “unfinished and inactive” Balog-Balog Dam project, stressing that it was “obviously neglected by the NIA.”

Senator Imee Marcos, who defended the NIA’s budget, clarified that the funds would be used to maintain Balog-Balog Dam Phase 1.

Tulfo slammed the NIA for indicating its previous budget request was intended for Balog Balog Phase 2.

“Why would you spend the budget allocated for Phase 2 on Phase 1? That is not acceptable to me,” Tulfo fumed.

Tulfo cited the NIA’s recantation, saying the P261 million remained unspent and would be carried over to the upcoming years, once the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) approves the extension of the project deadline to 2028.

He pointed out that the project was initiated more than 50 years ago.

In response, the NIA promised Tulfo they would not request a budget for the repair and maintenance of the Balog-Balog Dam Phase 2 project in 2025.

To recall, the NIA Board accepted the request for the Endorsement to the NEDA-ICC regarding the Request for Extension of Project Implementation, Change in Scope and Increase in Cost, which also surprised Tulfo.

The new proposal indicated the extension of project implementation from 2013 to 2027 and 2013 to 2028, with an increase in cost from P14.50 billion to P18.8 billion.

Amid the proposed budget increase, Tulfo pressed the NIA to assure the public that the Balog-Balog Dam project would be completed by 2028, pointing out that its construction remained pending and right-of-way issues were still unresolved — issues confirmed by a recent visit by his staff.

The NIA insisted that they were merely waiting for the project approval from the NEDA-ICC.

According to NIA, the overall project accomplishment as of 31 December 2023 was at 50.02 percent, based on the revised total project cost.

Tulfo, however, said the NIA report was contradicted by the photos and videos of Balog Balog taken by his staff.

He requested the NIA to present a project plan or feasibility study. He became frustrated again when the agency failed to provide one, promising instead to send a copy of the feasibility study to his office.

“NIA should have come prepared knowing that their budget is being deliberated,” he said.

Tulfo urged the NIA to cleanse the agency of corrupt officials and personnel.